Championship leader Shane van Gisbergen has produced a flawless display to win the first of Sunday’s two Supercars races at Sandown Raceway.

Just as Will Davison did on Saturday, van Gisbergen prevailed from pole position as he claimed his 15th win of the season and 64th of his career just hours after registering his 40th career pole.

The New Zealander increased his imposing series lead to 382 points with the comfortable victory in the 36-lap Supersprint.

However, Davison is back on pole for Sunday’s second race.

Van Gisbergen was threatened briefly by Chaz Mostert and teammate Broc Feeney heading into turn one but came out ahead and never looked back.

One of the last drivers to pit for their compulsory stop, he re-entered the race ahead of all that had pitted, crossing the chequered flag with a 7.3 second margin.

The flying Kiwi has maintained the dominant form that brought him the 2021 title, winning 60 per cent of the races this season and four of the last five at Sandown.

“The car was really good, so much better than yesterday but the real test will come this afternoon when Will’s up the front as well – he was very fast yesterday,” van Gisbergen said.

“(The start) was the best one I got…I can’t remember the last time I got through turn one in the lead.

“Normally I have to think about battling someone so I was a bit lost the first few laps but it was alright.”

Chaz Mostert, who started third, finished second to secure his eighth podium of 2022. Erebus driver Will Brown recorded his first podium of the season and first at Sandown to round out the top three.

Davison suffered more ill fortune in the race, having earlier overcome a battery and wire loom issue to qualifying first for the final race.

He moved three spots up on the opening lap after starting 11th but had an issue with a wheel-nut during his pitstop and was issued a drive through penalty that plunged him down the field.

Saturday’s race winner finished 15th but will start race 26 from the front after a blistering qualifying time ahead of van Gisbergen.