Cam Waters wins smash ’em, crash ’em Supercars showdown in Darwin

Ford’s Cam Waters has survived a wild second race of the Darwin Triple Crown to collect his third Supercars win of the season.

A monster crash involving veteran James Courtney and Scott Pye led to a red flag being called at Hidden Valley on Sunday.

The race was suspended on the first lap for almost 15 minutes after Courtney went flying across the grass at turn-five, hitting Pye and Tom Randle on the way.

All drivers left their cars unharmed but Courtney and Pye took no further part in the race after copping severe damage to their vehicles.

The race was eventually brought to a close one lap early due to the long suspension.

“Someone got in the left rear quarter and then just spun us off to the left and a passenger from there,” Courtney said.

Ford veteran Will Davison, who on Saturday took part in his 500th Supercars race, finished behind Waters in second, while championship leader Shane van Gisbergen crossed the line third.

‘Not ideal but awesome’

It was the Tickford driver’s eighth win of his career and third from the last five races to push him up from fifth to third in the championship standings

“(Saturday) wasn’t ideal but awesome to bounce back on pole and win,” Waters said.

“We’re not usually that strong up here (in Darwin) so it’s nice to get a trophy and reward all the team for all their hard work.

“(Davison) had something in the tank but I was just trying to manage it and make sure I had something at the end.”

Earlier, milestone man Davison smashed the Hidden Valley lap record again to secure his second pole position of the weekend.

Davison started from pole for his 500th career race on Saturday but finished second as he was pipped by Shell V-Power teammate Anton De Pasquale.

But the Ford veteran needed just two laps on Sunday morning to blitz qualifying and ensure he starts up the front for the final race in Darwin.

Davison set the qualifying record in the Northern Territory last year, broke it on Saturday, before doing it again.

The 39-year-old will be joined at the front of the grid by De Pasquale for the second time in two days.

The last race in Darwin will get underway will begin at 3.55pm AEST.

