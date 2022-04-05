Australian Grand Prix sued for $8.7 million over Robbie show

Live

Australia’s Grand Prix organisers are being sued for millions over the last-minute cancellation of a concert by British pop star Robbie Williams in March 2020.

The concert was part of events for the Melbourne race in 2020 – but the race was cancelled on day it was meant to begin, as the pandemic hit.

The grand prix returns to Melbourne this week for the first time since COVID-19 up-ended the world.

Williams was paid $1.94 million to headline the first World Tour Melbourne concert event on March 14. But his show and the race were cancelled on March 13 as eager racegoers queued outside the event’s Albert Park venue.

British group World Tour Melbourne – which is part-owned by controversial Oscar winner Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith – has filed a claim for $8.7 million in damages in Victoria’s Supreme Court.

They allege the Australian Grand Prix Corporation breached legal obligations by cancelling the performance at the last minute.

They have made a $7.59 million claim for the costs involved, as well as $1.128 million in estimated lost profits.

A costs breakdown shows that, on top of Williams’ performance fee, Australian singers The Veronicas were paid $3125 as a support act on March 13.

Production and event costs added up to more than $2 million in addition to nearly $65,000 for the venue rental.

The 2021 grand prix was also cancelled due to the coronavirus. The 2022 race this weekend has crowds capped at 130,000.

