F1: Ricciardo’s younger teammate gets long-term deal

Lando Norris (R) and Daniel Ricciardo line up with the formula one field. Photo: AAP
Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris has signed a new deal keeping him at the famous Formula One enterprise for years to come.

Lando, the 21-year-old Brit, is in his third season as a race driver for the British-based team, with Ricciardo joining at the start of this year on a long-term contract.

“This announcement cements the McLaren driver line-up for the coming years,” the team said in a statement ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Team principal Andreas Seidl described the decision as “very straightforward”.

“Lando has impressed us since his rookie year with his performances, and his evolution as a driver since then has been clear to see,” Seidl said.

“He’s an integral part of our performance recovery plan and his record so far, securing two podiums with the team over the past year, has shown he’s a formidable competitor on track.

“In Lando and Daniel we have a hugely talented and exciting driver line-up, and this announcement is a strong signal of commitment to the next chapter for McLaren from 2022 onwards.”

Lando is fourth in the championship following a strong start to the 2021 season with one podium finish while Ricciardo is in seventh.

 

