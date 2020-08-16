Malaysian rider escapes serious injury after spectacular Moto2 crash

Hafizh Syahrin has escaped with just a bruised pelvis after a horrific racing accident at the Austrian Moto2 GP on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old Malaysian rider, who was the first south-east Asian to ride at MotoGP level, struck a rival’s bike at Turn 1 of the Red Bull Ring, and was flung from his bike.

As visordown.com reports, Moto2 championship leader Enea Bastianini triggered the chain reaction by losing balance when exiting the corner and high-siding from his Italtrans machine.

Bastianini sprinted from danger, but the bunch of bikes chasing him weaved left and right to avoid the spinning bike in the middle of the track.

Syahrin had no time to react, and he hit it square on, catapulting him forward from his Aspar SpeedUp bike.

The collision at the start of lap 4 of the Moto2 race cut the motorcycle in half, catapulting Syahrin down the track and forcing other riders to avoid the bedlam.

Edgar Pons and Andi Farid Izdihar were also caught up in the accident as they unsuccessfully attempted to avoid debris.

Fortunately, they were able to walk away.