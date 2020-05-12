Formula one: A door opens at Ferrari, how Ricciardo will make up his mind

Reports that Ferrari formula one ace Sebastian Vettel is set to call time on his career with the Italian team looks set to cause some sleepless nights for Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Since the collapse of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in March, Ricciardo has been training in lockdown on his farm in Western Australia, aware that he may have to make a call on his future at Renault before even racing in 2020.

Ricciardo is out of contract at the end of this year and told The New Daily two weeks ago that if the call came about his availability it would be a perplexing situation.

“It’s going to be [difficult] we may be having contract talks before any cars touch to track,” Ricciardo said, having driven only one disappointing season for Renault after his high-profile switch from Red Bull.

“Obviously we did testing in February, but even with testing [it’s] so hard.”

With his Italian family background and solid record of seven Grand Prix wins, the Australian has long been mooted as a good fit for Ferrari, which has locked in young Frenchman Charles Leclerc until the end of 2024.

Asked how he would make a decision about ending his Renault project without knowing if the car had improved this season, Ricciardo said there would be multiple factors at play.

I dunno if it’s go with your gut. I mean at times maybe, but there’s a lot of pieces to every puzzle.



“That’s where you also rely on a team around you as far as agents and … the people working for you to give you kind of as much insight as possible.

“And I don’t really read too much as far as articles and that, but yeah, if, if they pick a few things up and, and see some trends, maybe that can help with putting all the pieces together.

“Essentially, you know, I drive the car and I see what we’re doing inside our team and for sure I get an idea of what others are doing around the other teams. So I think, [I will] see how it all looks once it’s in front of you.”

“They are big decisions to make. So time will tell which way it turns.

It has been suggested that four-time world champion Vettel could do a seat-swap with 30-year-od Ricciardo to continue his career at Renault, but Ferrari has yet to respond to the media reports.

Germany’s best-selling tabloid Bild and Auto Motor und Sport both reported the 32-year-old had rejected the terms offered in a new deal.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 after winning all of his titles with Red Bull and dreaming of emulating his boyhood hero Michael Schumacher, who took five of his seven titles with the Maranello-based team.

The German had spent his last year at Red Bull being outperformed by then teammate Ricciardo, and last season he found himself in a similar situation with Leclerc

Formula One has deferred to 2022 a major technical rule change planned for 2021, meaning teams will use the same cars next year as this.

The sport hopes to resume racing behind closed doors in Austria in July.

Ricciardo told The New Daily that once racing resumes he hoped to make the most of the disrupted season by being fit and ready to go.

“I don’t think the style of racing will change … the first race, everyone’s going to be pretty, pretty raw,” he said.

“We haven’t competed in a long time [but] I don’t think there’ll be a change in approach. We’ll set the bar higher and I believe we can.”

-with AAP