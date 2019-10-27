Sport Motorsport MotoGP: Marquez wins at Island, Jack Miller third
Updated:

MotoGP: Marquez wins at Island, Jack Miller third

Thrilled: Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez after winning the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island. Photo: AAP
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez has won the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, with local favourite Jack Miller swooping in for a stunning third place.

Marquez (Repsol Honda) overtook leader Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) on the last lap of Sunday’s race, with Vinales crashing out as he desperately tried to retake the lead.

Vinales’ misfortune allowed Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) to finish second, with a jubilant Miller claiming his first home race MotoGP podium.

Vinales started from pole position after being more than a half a second quicker in the weather-delayed second qualifying on Sunday ahead of Fabio Quartararo of France and Marquez.

Spain’s Maverick Vinales qualified on pole for the Australian MotoGP.

The wild weather that wreaked havoc at the exposed island circuit and forced qualifying to be postponed abated overnight, allowing grid positions to be finalised.

More to come

-AAP

Trending Now

truck deaths
Truck driver charged with 39 deaths as police struggle to identify victims
Baffled by Brexit? The four key lessons of the UK’s ongoing debacle
Cox Plate: Damien Lane’s Japanese winning streak rolls on as Lys Gracieux bolts home
Islamic State Baghdadi
US troops reported to have cornered and killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Finch cleared to play as summer of cricket gets underway in Adelaide
Media suppression
Toxic ‘safety’ orders are the latest sly tool to gag the press and free speech