MotoGP: Marquez wins at Island, Jack Miller third

Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez has won the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, with local favourite Jack Miller swooping in for a stunning third place.

Marquez (Repsol Honda) overtook leader Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) on the last lap of Sunday’s race, with Vinales crashing out as he desperately tried to retake the lead.

Vinales’ misfortune allowed Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) to finish second, with a jubilant Miller claiming his first home race MotoGP podium.

Vinales started from pole position after being more than a half a second quicker in the weather-delayed second qualifying on Sunday ahead of Fabio Quartararo of France and Marquez.

The wild weather that wreaked havoc at the exposed island circuit and forced qualifying to be postponed abated overnight, allowing grid positions to be finalised.

-AAP