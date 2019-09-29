F1: Ricciardo 10th fastest in Russian grand prix qualifying

Australia’s Daniel Ricciardo has qualified 10th fastest in his Renault for the Russian grand prix at Sochi in a session dominated by rising star Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari.

It is the Frenchman’s fourth pole position in as many races, with his one minute 31.801 lap time putting him four tenths ahead of championship leader Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

The last time a Ferrari driver took four successive poles was when Michael Schumacher achieved the feat across the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Last week’s Singapore grand prix winner Sebastian Vettelfinished third on the grid, with red Bull’s Max Verstappen in fourth.

Valtteri Bottas gave up on his final run and will start from fifth, alongside McLaren’s Carlos Sainz in sixth.

Ricciardo’s Renault teammate Nico Hulkenberg was seventh fastest, one of the few times he has qualified Ricciardo this season.