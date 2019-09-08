Motorsport: Australian driver survives airborne F3 crash at Monza

Australian teenager Alex Peroni has walked away seemingly unhurt from a massive crash at Monza as part of the Italian Grand Prix Formula three support category.

The Tasmanian hit a sausage kerb in his Campos Racing team car and flipped in the air several times before landing upside down into a barrier.

It appeared the recently introduced halo head protection system was instrumental in avoiding a life-threatening injury.

Campos Racing tweeted that 19-year-old Peroni was having tests in hospital.

Peroni has been racing in Europe for the past five years, with this his first in the formula three category.

Officials at Monza have since removed the sausage kerb that sent the Australians car flying.

The incident came only a week after the death of Frenchman Anthoine Hubert in the formula two category at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The other driver involved in that accident American-Ecuadorian driver Juan Manuel Correa has been placed in an induced coma after suffering acute respiratory failure.

In a statement on Saturday, his parents said the 20-year-old was in a critical but stable condition in a London hospital.

Correa suffered a spinal injury and fractured his legs in last week’s crash.