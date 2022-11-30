Go your own way, Scott urges rival golf tours

Live

Adam Scott has cast doubt on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf ever co-existing, urging the two warring parties to “get on with what they’re doing” and hope for the best.

So often a voice of reason, Scott is not convinced Greg Norman bowing to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who both say the LIV Golf frontman should step aside, will achieve anything.

The tours are engaged in ongoing litigation against each other and Woods agrees with world No.1 McIlroy, who spoke out earlier this month against Norman that the two circuits cannot work together until the Australian is out of the picture.

“There is no willingness to negotiate if you have litigation against you,” Woods, an 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, said while hosting the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

“Greg has to go first of all,’ says Woods

“Greg has to go first of all. It has to start with leadership on their side, understanding that what is happening right now is not the best future for the whole game of golf.

“You need to have the two bodies come together and if one side has so much animosity, trying to destroy our tour, then how do you work with that?”

His remarks echo McIlroy, who two weeks ago said: “Greg needs to go. He just needs to exit stage left.

“He’s made his mark, now is the right time to sort of say, ‘Look, you’ve got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there’s an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences’.”

Scott remains sceptical tours can co-exist

Despite turning down an offer from Norman to join the Saudi-backed tour with compatriots Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman to remain committed to the PGA Tour, Scott doesn’t necessarily agree with Woods and McIlroy.

“I guess they’re speaking for the PGA Tour somewhat these days it seems,” the former world No.1 said on the eve of the Australian O

pen in Melbourne.

“But I don’t know what this coming together is. I don’t know, is someone making that up? Like, is that a possibility? I don’t know.

“I really am not involved at that level at all and it seems like all speculation to me.

“I genuinely feel like LIV should get on with what they’re doing and the PGA Tour should get on with what they’re doing and it will all sort out, whether that’s together or not, I have no clue.

“But I don’t necessarily think that it has to be together or not together for the good of the game.

“I think the good of the game will prevail, but it’s a big shake-up and we’re not used to that. And that’s where I think it’s at the moment.”

After being lured across to LIV Golf by Norman, Leishman was reluctant to join the debate on Wednesday but said the CEO deserved respect.

“Greg’s done a good job, he’s got the players,” Leishman said.

“It’s something that everyone’s got an opinion on and they’re certainly entitled to that. I’m just enjoying where I’m at, at the moment.”

-AAP with Reuters