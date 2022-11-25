Live

Cameron Smith won’t live down a three-putt in front of his old school mates but even that hasn’t stopped the world No.3 from storming into contention for a third Australian PGA Championship.

Smith birdied his final hole to close within one shot of leader Jason Scrivener, an equal best second round of 65 taking Smith to nine-under.

Playing partner Adam Scott made his only birdie of the day on the heaving 17th party hole – erupting with joy to the delight of the thousands following his group – as he fell back to four under.

But a rare mistake from Smith there ensured Scrivener kept the outright lead at 10 under, while Friday morning’s big movers Cameron John (65) and Masahiro Kawamura (66) finished eight under.

“Some mates I went to school with … were yelling at me and I was having a little bit of a chat to myself. I’m sure they’ll give me s*** about missing that,” Smith laughed.

Backstreet Boys blared from the speakers at the party hole as Smith hit his tee shot, the Open Championship winner putting in a request for pub rock band The Chats when he returns in the final group at the weekend.

“It was it was really good energy and that was, you know, golf should be more like that. I think that’s what we need,” he said.

“I knew that putt (on the 18th) would get me into the final group, so that was a good one. I love being in the final group.”

Scrivener was bogey-free on Friday, a terrific par save on the sixth when he almost holed out from 70m a highlight as he chases his second title and first in five years.

Scott was Thursday’s clubhouse leader at five under and resumed his chase alongside Smith in the marquee afternoon group.

Smith with birdies on his first two holes then moved level with him.

Poland’s Adrian Meronk’s four birdies in his last six holes moved him to seven under while Royal Queensland member Jake McLeod (six under) also carded a five-under 66.

Anthony Quayle followed Thursday’s 66 with a two-under 69 to finish seven under while Spaniard Alejandro Canizares (seven under) carded a 66.

Earlier, PGA Tour winner and world No.55 Lucas Herbert retired 10 holes into his second round with back pain while round one co-leader Min Woo Lee made three back-nine bogeys to fall to four under.

Defending champion Jed Morgan (two over) shot three over on Friday to miss the cut by one shot but Marc Leishman (one under) and President’s Cup representative Cameron Davis (one over) snuck into the weekend’s field.

-AAP