St Andrews to Greg Norman: Get lost, you can’t play here

The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has given two-time winner Greg Norman a blunt response to his request that the rules be waived so he can play in July’s 150th Open Championship: No.

The governing body that oversees the Open stood by its requirements that past champions must be 60 years old or younger or have won the Open in the previous 10 years in order to receive an exemption.

Norman, 67, won the Open in 1986 and 1993 for his two career major titles.

“I’m disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” Norman told Australian Golf Digest.

“I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year – twice.”

Observers of the golf professional golf circuit say more ws involved in Norman’s rejection than a strict adherence to the rules.

The Australian has been making headlines in his position as the CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which has accepted financial backing from Saudi investors to launch a deep-pocketed alternative to the PGA Tour, to be called the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The series will launch next month with a tournament in London.

-with AAP