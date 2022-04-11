Cam Smith’s Masters dream slipping away

Live

Cameron Smith’s Masters dream is slipping away after an extraordinary twist early in the final round at Augusta National.

Smith entered the back nine on Sunday four shots behind world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and playing catch up after turning at seven under for the tournament.

Australia’s world No.6 had slashed Scheffler’s overnight advantage to just one stroke with two successive birdies to open his round before the American enjoyed two huge breaks on the third hole.

After driving into the trees left, Scheffler was given relief from an interfering scoreboard only to leave his pitch shot short and watch his ball tumble back down the hill.

Staring a bogey in the face as Smith threatened to seize the lead, Scheffler instead miraculously chipped in for birdie.

After also leaving his approach short, Smith was unable to save par from the same position as Scheffler’s hole-out, suddenly leaving the Queenslander three shots behind again.

Another bogey on the par-3 fourth hole, after taking an aggressive line off the tee and finding the bunker, left Smith trailing by four shots.

Both players birdied the seventh as Scheffler moved to 11 under and assumed control.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy was the only other contender heading down the stretch after storming to seven under with a blazing start to his final round.

Needing a Masters jacket to complete a fabled career grand slam, McIlroy had five birdies and an eagle in his first 13 holes to pull within five shots of Scheffler.

Smith’s countryman Min Woo Lee briefly charged into fourth spot with a spectacular record-equalling six-under par 30 on his outward nine.

The 23-year-old Masters debutant eagled the par-5 second hole, then reeled off four straight birdies to surge to two under.

But Lee’s challenge faltered with four bogeys in a row to start the back nine.

Still, he rallied with another birdie on the 16th to close with a two-under 70 to be sharing 14th spot in the clubhouse in a highly impressive maiden Masters.

-AAP