Golf: Green blows her shot at third LPGA title

Hannah Green blew a golden chance to win her third LPGA Tour title, messing up the last two holes to finish second by one shot behind Hyo Joo Kim at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The 24-year-old Australian led with two holes to play at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday, while South Korea’s Kim ate lunch in the clubhouse after rocketing into contention with an eight-under 64 to finish at 17 under.

But world No.14 Green three-putted the par 3 17th for a bogey, then missed the 18th green left with a short approach shot, sent a putt racing nine feet past the hole and took two more putts to get down for another bogey.

Kim came from well back for victory, making eight birdies in the space of 11 holes from the 5th hole as she claimed her fourth LPGA title five years after her third.

After struggling to make headway for much of the round, Green had looked on target for victory after holing a pitch shot for eagle on the par 4 14th hole and following it with a birdie at the 16th to go ahead.

She finished with a three-under 69, her second placing one better than her tie for third in the LA Open last week.

“I didn’t really feel like I was in it until I holed the shot on 14. That was a nice way to get my momentum,” said Green.

“I made a really good putt on 16 to make birdie, but obviously pretty disappointed to have two 3-putts finishing.

“I’m obviously very close (to a win), so I just hope that I can continue this momentum and who knows, have a good result next week.”

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit (65), South Korean legend Inbee Park (70) and overnight leader Xiyu Lin (71) tied for third one shot behind Green.