Greg Norman says he has coronavirus, spends Christmas Day in hospital

Australian golfing great Greg Norman has revealed he has coronavirus.

The 65-year-old posted a picture of himself recovering in a US hospital on Christmas Day.

Norman said he was told to self-isolate by his doctor on Thursday after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

On Christmas Eve, Norman posted a video to his social media saying he had been tested for COVID and was expecting the results to return negative.

“I feel very flu-like,” Norman said in a video on his Instagram account.

“I have a mild fever, I have a cough, I have aches and pains, I have a mild headache, so I am in self-quarantine.

“Ugly place to be … but I just do not want to jeopardise [anyone], affecting any of my family or friends and loved ones around me.”

A day later, the condition of the two-time major champion seemed to have deteriorated, with a post showing him in a hospital bed, wearing a black mask.

Norman also shared photographs of medical staff around him wearing full personal protective equipment.

“This sums it all up … My Christmas Day,” he wrote.

“On behalf of millions, f*** CoVid,” he wrote.

“[Let’s] get this s*** behind us never to experience it again.”

His son, Greg Norman Junior, also posted to social media that he and his wife, Michelle, had tested positive to coronavirus.

Norman has been based in the US since the 1980s and lives at Hobe Sound in Florida.

Florida is the fourth-worst affected US state in terms of the pandemic, with more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths and over 1 million infections.

