Former US Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the Zozo Championship at Sherwood on Wednesday.

The Australian is the second high-profile golfer in as many weeks to do so, after Dustin Johnson, the world’s No.1 player, tested positive last week at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Scott has not played since the US Open, and has played only four times – two majors and two FedEx Cup playoff events – in the four months since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 shutdown.

The news of his positive test comes on the eve of Thursday’s Zozo Championship, and just over three weeks before the Masters, which has been delayed from its usual Spring date, begins in Augusta.

“While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall,” Scott said in a statement.

The 40-year-old remains the only Australian ever to have won the Masters event, back in 2013.

Scott, who won at Riviera in February, is No.15 in the world. He is the third player from the top 20 to have tested positive in the last three weeks, the others being Johnson and Tony Finau.

After self-isolating for 10 days, Scott will not have to be tested again for three months under CDC guidelines the PGA Tour has adopted.

-with AAP