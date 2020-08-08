Jason Day in contention at US PGA Championship

Jason Day is keeping pace with the lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Championship.

Day reached the turn at seven under par and one shot behind China’s Haotong Li at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park.

Australia’s 2015 PGA champion began his second round steady before bagging his first birdie of the day on the par-5 fourth hole.

He then conjured a spectacular birdie three on the next after finding trouble off the tee, then rifling his approach to little more than a metre.

Day added another biride on the seventh to join Lee in the lead before dropping his first shot of the tournament on the ninth after another errant tee shot.

He had nine holes remaining on Saturday (AEST) to grab his first 36-hole lead at a major championship since last year’s Masters.

Li, out in the morning wave, took the clubhouse lead with an impressive bogey-free round of 65 to climb to eight under for the first major of 2020.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood (64) and American Xander Schauffele (through eight holes) were two shots back.

Day’s fellow Australian Adam Scott was unable to make ground on the lead during a lacklustre round of even par 70 that kept the former world No.1 at two under for the tournament.

Teeing off the 10th hole on day two, Scott opened with a birdie and made the turn at one under for the day. But he came unstuck on the front nine with a lone birdie nullified by two bogeys.

Four-time PGA champion Tiger Woods dropped a shot and through six holes to be at one under.

Meanwhile, Cameron Smith (69) is at even par and looks to be safely inside the projected cut line of one over that will fall at the top 70 players and ties.

The rest of the Australians are staring at an early exit.

Marc Leishman bogeyed his last two holes for a 72 to be two over, while Lucas Herbert (70, three over) and Matt Jones (75, five over) also struggled on day two.

-AAP