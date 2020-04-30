Adam Scott to show live match on Instagram account

It was meant to be all about the Masters for Adam Scott, but instead he’ll tee it up in the sleepy Queensland Sunshine Coast town of Maleny in a Friday golf round set to be broadcast live on his Instagram account.

Australia’s world No.6 won on the Gold Coast in December before breaking a four-year US PGA Tour title drought with victory at the Genesis Invitational in February.

But the coronavirus pandemic’s arrival put Scott’s promising bid for a second Masters green jacket on hold, forcing him home to Queensland, where golf clubs have been allowed to remain open despite the country’s isolation measures.

Scott has been a regular at the picturesque Maleny course run by good friend and PGA professional Wayne Perske and the pair will go head-to-head over nine holes in a rare live broadcast sporting encounter from 8am on Friday.

Labelling the course a “hidden gem”, Scott encouraged followers to send questions to his Instagram @adamscottofficial during the round, while he also plans to tell the story of the club among other golfing tales during the round.

Former tour pro Perske, 45, might have his hands full if Scott’s form is anything to go by, with footage of him nailing a 268m two-iron from Maleny’s 10th tee to the 12th green surfacing earlier this month.

“It went 100 storeys in the air and just dropped down beside the hole,” Perske told PGA Australia.

“All the people here are on such a high because they never thought something like that would happen.

“He’s our honorary touring professional at the moment and the Instagram Live match is going to be huge for Maleny Golf Club.

“I think we’ll see him up here fairly often between now and when he goes back to the States, so he might do something even more special by then.”

