Victory fined $550k over crowd violence

a league victory pitch invasion
December's crowd trouble at the Melbourne derby has landed Victory a record $550,000 fine. Photo: AAP
Melbourne Victory have been hit with a record $550,000 fine following the crowd violence which led to the abandonment of last month’s A-League Men derby with Melbourne City.

The clubs will be ordered to resume the fixture – which City led 1-0 at the time of the abandonment – in April, with play beginning from the 22nd minute.

As part of an array of sanctions handed down by Football Australia following the December 17 violence, Victory have been handed a suspended 10-point deduction.

That deduction can be invoked at any time this season or over the following three campaigns, should there be more instances of fan violence.

Victory will not be allowed active fan concessions for the remainder of this season.

“Melbourne Victory has brought the game into disrepute,” Football Australia chief executive James Johnson told a press conference in Sydney on Tuesday.

“The images seen were the worst in the history of our game.”

– AAP

