Sport Football More charges over A-League pitch invasion
Live

More charges over A-League pitch invasion

a league melbourne victory
Police are seeking to identify several people over a pitch invasion at the A-League derby.
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The number of people charged over a violent pitch invasion at Melbourne’s A-League Derby has grown to 13.

An additional 18 people have also been identified following public appeals with more charges expected to be laid in coming days.

More than 150 spectators stormed the AAMI Park clash between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City on Saturday, injuring goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a TV cameraman and two security guards.

All four men allegedly responsible for those attacks have been charged or identified.

By Wednesday morning, 10 more people had been charged.

Show cause letter issued to Melbourne Victory

10 News First – Disclaimer

 Channel 10

They included two men aged 23 and 26, charged with violent disorder, criminal damage, unlawful assault and a string of other offences.

A 17-year-old boy was charged on summons with reckless conduct endangering serious injury and discharging a lit distress signal, over an incident in which a cameraman was hit by a flare.

Five other men aged in their 20s and an 18-year-old were charged with entry to competition space, riotous behaviour, disrupting a match and public nuisance, while another man in his 20s was charged with discharging a lit distress signal.

Investigators also released images of another six men they need to speak to.

About $150,000 worth of damage was caused to the venue and about 80 flares or fireworks were set off, according to police.

Poles and bottles were thrown at police on the field as they responded to the chaos.

Earlier, a 23-year-old Craigieburn man was charged after allegedly striking the goalkeeper in the head with a full bucket of sand.

An 18-year-old man from Alphington was charged over an alleged separate assault on the goalkeeper, while a 19-year-old man from Meadow Heights allegedly assaulted a security guard as well as the goalkeeper.

All those charged over the pitch invasion have been bailed and will appear at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in February.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday warned the “cowardly” pitch invaders yet to hand themselves in would feel the full force of the law and soccer authorities.

-AAP

Topics:

A-League Melbourne Victory
Follow Us

Live News
The Morrison government spent a record amount on taxpayer-funded advertising, data reveals
Pictured is David Jones
What might change with David Jones after the Anchorage acquisition
Check out your quick morning audio news briefing with The Squiz
Pictured is a shopper walking past a shop displaying sales signs during the Boxing Day sales on December 26
What Aussies want to buy most in Boxing Day sales, plus four tips to save money
hugh jackman
‘We all need a village’: Hugh Jackman talks therapy after childhood trauma and his latest film
James Gunn DC
All DC Universe actors are in James Gunn’s sights