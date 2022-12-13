Arnold to earn fresh Socceroos contract

Live

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold appears set to be offered a fresh contract as informal negotiations continue with Football Australia hierarchy.

Arnold’s previous deal expired after overseeing Australia’s most successful World Cup at the tournament in Qatar.

The head coach is holidaying in the United Kingdom, with FA chief executive officer James Johnson keeping in contact ahead of Arnold’s return to Australia after Christmas.

Johnson has pledged to not sound out any other potential coaching candidates before Arnold returns.

Talking to Arnie first about future

“We are in touch with Graham about what his involvement over the next four years will look like,” Johnson said.

“Sure, having some stability with this team, given the rise, is a good thing and we will talk to Arnie about that.

“We won’t talk to others until we have finished talking to Arnie.

“But … we have got to be realistic, Arnie’s value has increased but so has the Australian game, and the Socceroos … let’s see where we land, but I must say I am very proud of Graham.”

Under Arnold, the Socceroos won two games at a single World Cup for the first time and advanced to the round of 16 for only the second occasion, following the feat of the 2006 squad in Germany.

Almost sacked in March

Arnold, who was almost sacked in March as the qualifying campaign stumbled, has yet to indicate his intentions as FA hold a review into the cup campaign which is expected to be completed in January.

“We’re in regular contact, we have a great relationship,” Johnson said.

“I have just said, ‘Mate, go and have a break, we’re not going to market, we will be talking to you but let us finish our review … and then we will get together and have a beer and have a conversation around your future when you get back.

“That is what we intend to do. We don’t want to rush the decision.”

Host of players back him to retain job

A host of Socceroos players have backed Arnold to remain in the job, with Mathew Leckie reiterating his support on Tuesday.

“He’s the main reason why we have such a good culture in the group,” Leckie said.

“And although maybe over the last six months there was a lot of negative talk about if he’s the right man for the job, I think he proved that and he deserves it.”

Leckie’s Melbourne City teammate Marco Tilio, described Arnold as a “tremendous coach”.

“He proved that at the World Cup and I would love to see him take the job (again),” Tilio said.

-AAP