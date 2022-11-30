Pulisic sends fired up USA into knockouts

Live

Christian Pulisic has bundled the ball home at a cacophonous Al Thumama Stadium as the United States stormed into the World Cup last 16 by beating Iran 1-0 in a Group B contest shrouded by decades of enmity between the two nations.

Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal proved enough for the Americans to advance at the expense of their geopolitical rivals.

Sergino Dest headed the ball into the path of the sprinting Pulisic, who swept it into the net to momentarily silence the raucous Iranian supporters in front of him, crashing into the outstretched goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in the process.

Pulisic was back on his feet after receiving treatment for a few minutes but did not look comfortable and was replaced by Brenden Aaronson at the break after sustaining an abdominal injury – a major blow for the Americans’ knockout stage hopes.

US coach Gregg Berhalter said the Chelsea midfielder was taken to hospital as a precaution.

His team, who drew their first two games, will face three-times finalists Netherlands on Saturday (2am Sunday AEDT) for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Americans finished two points behind Group B winners England to reach the last 16 for the fifth time since 1994. Iran finished third with three points, with Wales bottom with one point.

“In the first half we showed what we can do soccer wise. We had a really good first half,” Berhalter said.

“Second half we showed what we could do determination wise. The guys grinded, gave every single ounce and we are undefeated going into the next round,” Berhalter said.

Berhalter’s team, the second youngest at this year’s finals, may lack experience on the big stage but they stepped up and delivered a commanding performance when their spot at the World Cup was on the line.

Knowing that only a win would keep them in the tournament, they pressed with high intensity from the first whistle – their full backs almost playing as wingers – and chances flowed for their free-flowing attack.

Tim Weah, who spurned two glorious opportunities before Pulisic put the Americans ahead, had the ball in the net late in the first half but his strike was ruled offside.

Iran, who only needed a point to advance, were largely restricted to playing on the counter and were unable to muster a credible attempt on goal until the second half.

Substitute Saman Ghoddos, who replaced Sardar Azmoun at halftime, almost pulled Iran level after meeting a superb cross from Ramin Rezaeian in the Asian side’s best chance of the match but they otherwise never really troubled a dominant US.

Mehdi Taremi appealed for a penalty in the closing stages as he went down with Cameron Carter-Vickers trying to stop him and his teammates surrounded the referee but their protests were waved away as Iran ultimately failed to register a shot on target.

“Football gods bless those who score goals, and unfortunately we didn’t score,” Iran’s coach Carlos Queiroz said.

“The United States started the match as they did against Wales and England, and they were better than us, more ferocious and faster, and scored a goal.

“We train in an atmosphere that is not comparable to other teams, but when I work with the players on a daily basis they show enthusiasm and desire to represent Iran.”