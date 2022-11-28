Sport Football Costa Rica bounces back to stun Japan
Updated:
Live

Costa Rica bounces back to stun Japan

Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller scores his team's only goal to decide the World Cup clash with Japan. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Costa Rica showed real resilience to bounce back from its 7-0 thrashing by Spain to record a surprise 1-0 victory over Japan in Group E of the Qatar World Cup.

Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute for Costa Rica on Sunday, leaving both teams with three points after two games.

Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear its lines and then made a second mistake by playing him onside.

Fuller took deliberate aim from the edge of the area and his precise shot just made it into the net off the fingertips of Japan’s goalkeeper, Shuichi Gonda, who should have done better.

The match at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium was tactical and largely lacklustre, particularly in a first half that did not yield a single shot on goal.

Costa Rica players applaud their supporters after their upset victory. Photo Getty

The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.

Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas came up with several rapid-fire saves in the final minutes to preserve the victory.

Japan has one group game remaining against Spa

in, while Costa Rica will face Germany.

A victory would have all but wrapped up a place in the knockout stage for Japan after it beat Germany 2-1 in its opening clash.

-AP

Topics:

2022 FIFA World Cup Costa Rica Japan
Follow Us

Live News

hospitality
Busy summer for hospo industy – make that booking soon
The Crown
‘Diana is packing’: The Crown ends on a bittersweet note to set up the next, and last season
macular degeneration
When blindness is a clue to bigger problems
Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio review: This tale of a lost child is the filmmaker’s destiny
Funnel-web spider
Funnel-web spiders come out to play amid perfect weather conditions
integrity commission
Who is David Pocock, who passed key workplace changes? Not what anyone expects