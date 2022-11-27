Giving World Cup to Qatar ‘corrupt’: ex-FA chief

Live

Former English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke says FIFA must be “hoping for the Qatar World Cup to end to get back to normal” following the “corrupt” decision to hold it in the Middle Eastern country.

The 75-year-old, who was also a director of Manchester United, also said that he believed England was in the top four countries to win the tournament.

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “It was always a ridiculous decision and it was corrupt. We have to accept that most of the people who voted for Qatar, the executive who voted for it, most of them were driven out of football for corruption.

“It was a bad decision, FIFA’s own safety committee recommended strongly against it, which is why, in the end, it had to be moved from the summer to the winter.

Qatar ‘not big enough’ to host tournament

“It isn’t big enough, if you wanted to put a World Cup in the Middle East, first of all you would have to accept it would have to play in the winter but secondly, you would have done it over four or five countries, there are six stadium in one city.

“I think it was a poor decision by FIFA and I do think that it has tarnished the World Cup this time and I think FIFA, which is under a different management now, must be just hoping for it to be over so they can get back to normal and the normal will be America and Canada.”

Dyke said that national teams concerned about highlighting equality issues and human rights should have worked together to prevent FIFA from over-ruling their planned protests such as wearing rainbow armbands.

“It had to be better organised than it was, if there were six or seven European countries that were doing it and all felt so strongly about it, they could have said to FIFA, ‘We are doing this, if you don’t leave it, we are all out of it’.

“And FIFA isn’t a brave organisation, FIFA would have had to back down.”

-PA