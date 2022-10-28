Deadly mass knife attack: Footballer among injured

Live

Arsenal footballer Pablo Mari has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in an attack in a Milan shopping centre that left one person dead.

A man armed with a knife stabbed five people on Thursday (local time) inside the centre south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person.

Police have arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.

Spanish player Mari, who is on loan from Arsenal at the Italian Serie A club Monza, was among the wounded.

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency.

The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism.

Five injured, one dead in shopping centre attack

Sky Italy said it understood the 29-year-old was conscious and that Monza manager Raffaele Palladino would visit him in hospital on Thursday night.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Mari “seems to be OK” and confirmed the defender was in hospital.

“I know [club technical director] Edu has been in touch with his relatives,” Arteta said after Thursday’s 2-0 defeat at PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

“He is in hospital. He seems to be OK. I will get a briefing now about what happened.”

Arsenal issued a club statement, saying: “We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital, including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

“We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent, who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

“Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident.”

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani said: “Pablo Marì is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon.”