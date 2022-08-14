Sport Football A-League Men champs Western United bundled out of Australia Cup by Sydney United
Live

A-League Men champs Western United bundled out of Australia Cup by Sydney United

Second-tier Sydney United 58 has upset A-League Men champions Western United in the Australia Cup. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Reigning A-League Men champions Western United has suffered a shock early exit from the Australia Cup, losing 4-3 on penalties to Sydney United 58.

Prohibitive favourites to win Sunday’s round of 16 clash of the national knockout competition, Western United was stunned in the penalty shootout after the scores were locked 1-1 after 120 minutes.

A Western United counter attack produced the first goal of the tie at Sydney United Sports Centre when Connor Pain latched onto a cross on the stroke of halftime.

But Sydney United found the equaliser on 55 minutes after Tariq Maia rifled a long-range shot that wrong-footed Western United goalkeeper Jamie Young.

Western United had its chance to seal the match inside 90 minutes but on more than one occasion they were denied by Sydney United goalkeeper Danijel Nizic.

It was an entree of what was to come from Nizic, who saved Western United’s fifth penalty – diving low to his left to deny Steven Lustica – before Cristian Gonzalez calmly slotted the winner in the top right corner for Sydney United.

Sydney United, which finished eighth in the National Premier Leagues NSW competition this season, is the 10th member federation team to knock out an A-League club in the cup’s history.

It is through to the quarter-final stage for the first time after four previous round of 16 appearances.

Last season’s NPL Queensland premiers Peninsula Power also advanced, beating Melbourne-based Green Gully 2-1.

Topics:

Australia Cup Sydney United Western United
Follow Us

Live News
More evidence Vitamin B6 reduces feelings of anxiety and depression
Stats Guy cost of living
The Stats Guy: Why the cost of everything is rising and what we can do to ease the pain
Kirstie Clements: The special magic of wearing what makes you feel wonderful
‘I am not afraid’: The modern unknown soldier risks it all in Ukraine
Bear Grylls
Survivalist Bear Grylls squeezes the best – and the worst – out of celebrities for next adventure series
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and talking again after post-attack surgery