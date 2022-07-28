Sport Football ‘Putin’ chants shock Dynamo Kiev coach
Live

‘Putin’ chants shock Dynamo Kiev coach

Some Fenerbahce fans chanted Vladimir Putin's name during the match against Dynamo Kiev. Photo: EPA
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Dynamo Kiev coach Mircea Lucescu was shocked after Fenerbahce fans chanted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s name during their Champions League qualifier in Istanbul against the Ukrainian side.

“The game went well “but we didn’t factor in the fans. I didn’t expect such chants – they were deplorable,” Lucescu told Turkish newspaper Fanatik after skipping Wednesday’s post-match news conference in protest at the chants.

Dynamo won 2-1 after extra-time and on aggregate to go through to the third qualifying round against Austria’s Sturm Graz.

Their victory was remarkable given Dynamo has only been playing friendly games across Europe since Putin’s Russia invaded Ukraine in February and the nation’s football league was suspended.

-DPA

Follow Us

Live News
Craig McLachlan slams Neighbours creators after ‘devastating’ finale snub
wages
The ‘harsh truth’ Australian workers will have to face for at least a year
Monkeypox
Monkeypox declared disease of significance
Watch: Chaos looms ahead of garbage collector strike. Manly players banned
commonwealth games
Blow for medal-winning Australian athletes on eve of Commonwealth Games
Labor red shirts
Case closed on Victoria Labor ‘red shirts’