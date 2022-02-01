Sport Football Sponsors, police act on Man U player accused of rape
Sponsors, police act on Man U player accused of rape

Nike has suspended its deal with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

The 20-year-old remains in police custody after detectives were granted additional time to question the forward, who has been suspended from playing or training with the club.

Greenwood was arrested after a woman posted visual and audio allegations on social media of an incident. The posts were later deleted but had already been widely shared.

“We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

Manchester United has removed links to purchase shirts with Greenwood’s name and number from its online store. His name is also absent from the A-Z of male and female players on United Direct.

A youth product, Greenwood, has scored six goals this season and has a contract running to 2025.

He made his England debut in September 2020 but was sent home from Iceland for a disciplinary breach after the game. He has not played for Gareth Southgate’s side since.

Manchester United Mason Greenwood
