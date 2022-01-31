Sport Football Eriksen returns to EPL with Brentford
Live

Christian Eriksen will return to the Premier League, securing a deal to play for Brentford. Photo: AP
Brentford has signed Denmark international Christian Eriksen as a free agent for the rest of this season.

Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening match of the European Championship against Finland in June and has been training with his former club Ajax Amsterdam to build up his fitness.

The 29-year-old midfielder’s former club Inter Milan terminated his contract in December because the heart starter device that he had implanted is not permitted in Serie A.

Eriksen played 26 games for Inter as it won the Italian top-flight title in 2021 for the first time in 11 years.

“I am looking forward to working with Christian again. It has been a while since I last coached him and a lot has happened since then,” Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, who worked with the player at Denmark Under-17 level, said.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford.

“He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.

“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Eriksen was given the green light by doctors last month to resume his playing career.

Eriksen, capped 109 times by Denmark, said this month that he intended to return to football to play for Denmark at the World Cup.

-Reuters

Topics:

Brentford cardiac arrest Christian Eriksen Denmark
