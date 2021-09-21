Sport Football David Beckham’s son Romeo makes professional debut
Romeo Beckham stepped out for a football team co-owned by dad David in his professional debut. Photo: Twitter
David Beckham’s son Romeo has stepped out for his professional debut for Inter Miami’s reserve team.

The 19-year-old played 79 minutes on the right wing, just like his father did during his career for Manchester United, Real Madrid and England, and provided several chances for his team to score.

Wearing the No.11 shirt, he featured alongside ex-Manchester United trainee Harvey Neville, the son of Phil Neville who manages Miami’s first team.

Beckham senior, who is a co-owner of the Miami team, appointed his former Manchester United and England teammate Neville as head coach in January following a spell as England Women boss.

Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, after a 4-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

