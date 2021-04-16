‘Deeply sorry’ Dulux left blushing after footy sponsorship blue

Paint company Dulux has been forced into an embarrassing apology after getting off on completely the wrong foot with its sponsorship of a major English football club.

The company’s social media team mocked new partner Tottenham on Twitter just hours after announcing it had become the Premier League club’s “official paint supplier.”

The tweets included a jibe about Tottenham’s lack of trophies and a barb that suggested the company’s famous dog mascot would make a better defender than the Spurs players.

“We’re deeply sorry,” Dulux said in a statement after the tweets unleashed a torrent of social media ridicule on the north London club.

The paint company had replied to users making fun of the club’s lack of silverware since 2008 by posting a picture of an empty trophy cabinet being for sale.

Then, in a reply to a tweet asking whether the Dulux dog could play at centre-back, the company replied: “He might do a better job.”

The tweets were quickly deleted – but not before dozens of social media users took screenshots.

“These do not reflect how proud we are to be the official paint supplier of the club,” the company tweeted.

“We’re investigating what happened and apologise to all Spurs fans.”

Tottenham brushed off the taunts.

“We’ll gloss over it this time,” the club tweeted.