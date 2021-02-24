Sport Football Neil Lennon ends his second stint as Celtic manager
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has resigned on Wednesday after his side lost again on the weekend. Photo: PA
Glasgow Celtic manager Neil Lennon has stepped down following a dismal campaign that has left the Scottish Premiership club 18 points behind leaders and arch rivals Glasgow Rangers.

Lennon’s last game in charge was Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Ross County.

Lennon, who returned to the club for a second stint in charge after Brendan Rodgers left to take over at Leicester in February 2019, has been under pressure all season but had previously maintained he would not quit.

Lennon apologised for “letting fans down again” after the defeat by Ross County left Celtic’s bid to win a 10th consecutive title in disarray.

The loss also heightened the prospect of Rangers clinching the title at Parkhead on March 21.

Since returning to the club, Lennon has led Celtic to two titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

A club statement said: “Celtic Football Club today announced Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as football manager with immediate effect.

“Neil has served the club with distinction as both player and manager, delivering numerous successes, most recently completing the domestic treble in December.

“In his second period as Celtic manager, he has achieved five trophy successes, to add to his three League titles and two Scottish Cup victories in his first period as manager.”

Assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of the team until a permanent successor is appointed.

Celtic hosts Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

