Spain hammered Germany 6-0 to secure a spot in the Nations League final four, with forward Ferran Torres netting a first career hat-trick.

Alvaro Morata, Rodri and substitute Mikel Oyarzabal also scored for Spain.

Germany only needed a draw to top the Group A4 standings but were completely overpowered by the Spaniards, who led 3-0 at halftime and went on with it in the second half.

The other group fixture between Switzerland and Ukraine was cancelled after a coronavirus outbreak in the Ukrainian side.

In Group A3, Olivier Giroud scored a brace while Bejnamin Pavard and Kingsley Coman also found the net as France beat Sweden 4-2.

Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus had already secured a place in the Nations League finals on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates beat 10-man Croatia 3-2 courtesy of a late Ruben Dias strike.

Sweden finished last in the group and were relegated to the competition’s League B.

In Group C1 Luxembourg drew 0-0 with Azerbaijan while Montenegro secured promotion by beating now relegated Cyprus 4-0.

Latvia pushed Andorra into relegation with 5-0 win in D1 and Malta drew 1-1 with promoted Faroe Islands, the same score between Gibraltar and Liechtenstein in D2.

-AAP