Sam Kerr’s FIFA 21 rating second behind only Megan Rapinoe

Australia’s Sam Kerr has been rated the second-best female player on FIFA 21.

For the second straight year in the EA Sports video game, Kerr’s rating of 92 has her behind only American Megan Rapinoe on 93.

The Matildas striker’s rating remained steady at 92 from FIFA 20, which was a jump up from 89 in FIFA 19.

Kerr and France’s Wendie Renard are one point lower at 92, with Netherlands and Arsenal star Vivanne Miedema and another Frenchwoman, Amandine Henry, rounding out the top five at 91 each.

Rapinoe has become the most famous face in women’s football thanks largely to her star turn as the United States won their fourth Women’s World Cup in 2019.

She has also regularly spoken out about social issues — particularly LGBT+ rights, equal pay for women and systemic racism, putting her front and centre.

When her place at the top of the pile was criticised on social media, she admitted she may not be the best player, but being the most prominent helped her top the ratings.

“I am not the best,” she tweeted, adding that she was definitely among the top players.

“This is another example of the underinvestment, resourcing, and attention paid to women’s football.

“We need more games on TV, bigger budgets, and fairer coverage by the media.”

Kerr is the only Australian in the top 15, with Rapinoe one of four Americans alongside Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz.

There are also three Frenchwomen in the list — Renard joins Kerr on 92, Henry on 91 and Eugenie Le Sommer on 90.

This marks the fifth year of women being playable in the FIFA series, first debuting in FIFA 16 with Matildas defender Steph Catley alongside Tim Cahill and Lionel Messi on the cover.

In this year’s game, Messi remains the top men’s player with a 93 rating, followed by Cristiano Ronaldo on 92, and the quartet of Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Kevin de Bruyne and Jan Oblak on 91.

The full list of ratings for players will be available shortly, ahead of the game’s October release date.

FIFA 21 is out on October 9th.

-with agencies