Western Sydney Wanderers’ Kristen Hamilton named W-League’s best

Western Sydney striker Kristen Hamilton has won the 2019-20 Julie Dolan Medal following a standout W-League season.

Hamilton won the award with 13 points, ahead of Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Casey Dumont (11 points), Wanderers teammate Lynn Williams (11), Perth Glory’s Morgan Andrews (10) and Victory captain Natasha Dowie (10).

US international Hamilton scored seven goals and recorded two assists, playing a key role in securing the Wanderers their first W-League finals appearance.

She also tied for the competition’s golden boot with Andrews, Dowie and Sydney FC’s Remy Siemsen.

With 13 points voted from the panel of judges, @khamilton17 has claimed the Westfield #WLeague's highest individual honour 🤩#DolanWarrenAwards https://t.co/CXyd0WGaZl — Westfield W-League (@WLeague) July 23, 2020

Matildas young gun Ellie Carpenter, who has since moved to French powerhouse Olympique Lyonnais, received the young footballer of the year award for the third consecutive season after a stellar campaign with Melbourne City.

Her boss at City, Rado Vidosic, was named coach of the year after leading his team to the premiership-championship double in an undefeated season.

Despite Dumont finishing second in the voting for the Julie Dolan Medal, it was Melbourne City goalkeeper Lydia Williams and Sydney FC custodian Aubrey Bledsoe who were named joint winners of the goalkeeper of the year award.

Victory midfielder Amy Jackson’s long-range strike against Perth Glory in December was named goal of the year.

The first player to win Young Footballer of the Year in three successive seasons ⭐️ Congratulations, @CarpenterEllie 👏#DolanWarrenAwards #WLeague pic.twitter.com/9RSSYYfJQi — Westfield W-League (@WLeague) July 23, 2020

Voting for the Julie Dolan Medal is completed after each match with 3-2-1 voting by the match officials, a technical football expert or former W-League player, and a media representative.

Those votes are independently collated by the FFA.

W-LEAGUE AWARDS

Julie Dolan Medal (player of the year): Kristen Hamilton (Western Sydney Wanderers)

Young footballer of the year: Ellie Carpenter (Melbourne City)

Coach of the year: Rado Vidosic (Melbourne City)

Golden Boot: Morgan Andrews (Perth Glory), Kristen Hamilton (Western Sydney Wanderers), Remy Siemsen (Sydney FC), Natasha Dowie (Melbourne Victory) – all seven goals

Goal of the year: Amy Jackson (Melbourne Victory v Perth Glory, 32nd minute, Round 7)

Goalkeeper of the year: Aubrey Bledsoe (Sydney FC) and Lydia Williams (Melbourne City)

Fair play award: Melbourne Victory, Newcastle Jets and Perth Glory

Referee of the year: Rebecca Durcau

-AAP