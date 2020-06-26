Liverpool fans erupt with joy after securing title after three-decade wait

Thousands of Liverpool fans have turned the skies above the city red and filled the air with song as they celebrated their club’s historic Premier League title win after a 30-year wait.

In the weeks leading up to Liverpool’s crowning, the club urged fans to stay at home to celebrate, with the threat of coronavirus still alive and well in the UK.

However supporters flocked to Liverpool’s home ground at Anfield on Thursday (local time), sparking chaotic scenes as their title was confirmed.

Despite social distancing rules and restrictions on public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans congregated to show their joy at the team’s success.

Jurgen Klopp’s side clinched the title without kicking a ball in anger, after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea in London.

The result means the Merseyside club can’t be caught, given their 23-point lead over City with seven games remaining.

Fans set off flares and fireworks and sang the club’s famous songs and chants, including the team’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The players themselves were similarly jubilant, after this morning’s result ended three decades of hurt.

A nearby church became a focal point for fans to gather, let off fireworks and bellow out their repertoire of songs.

Cars were kept out of the area by police but supporters around the city blared their horns in jubilation.

“We have all waited so long, everyone who has been involved in the club, they had been desperate to bring the title home for the supporters,” former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher, who sprayed a bottle of champagne on air, told Sky Sports.

“You see the scenes tonight.”

Club captain Jordan Henderson said he had been reluctant to celebrate prematurely.

“I didn’t want to talk about it until this moment so it’s amazing to finally get over the line,” the Liverpool skipper told Sky Sports.

“I’m so happy for all the boys, the fans, the whole club, the city.

“I’m just a little bit overwhelmed right now, it’s just an amazing feeling and just so proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Commanding centre-back Virgil van Dijk said it had been an unbelievable season.

“We’ve been incredible. To be part of this group of players and part of this journey is incredible and I am very proud to be able to call myself a Premier League winner.”

Outstanding young fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold just said “Championsss!!”

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson was relieved the wait was over, as the coronavirus pandemic had earlier threatened to render the season null and void.

“We had to wait 13 weeks, it was 13 long weeks with uncertainty, but a lot of our fans had to wait 30 years so it was a short time compared to what they’ve had.”

Midfielder James Milner wrote: “30 years Reds! Let’s enjoy it! Honoured to be part of this team & this club.”

Carragher believes this is just the beginning of a period of dominance.

“This Liverpool team now will want to emulate what Manchester City have done and retain the title for sure, and what Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson,” he said.

“I don’t think one title will be enough for Juergen Klopp and this team with the energy they have.”

Steven Gerrard, former Liverpool captain said it was an “incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players. Led by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG (Fenway Sports Group).

“And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin.”

-with agencies