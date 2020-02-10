English soccer star Dele Alli apologises for mocking coronavirus

Dele Alli has apologised for posting a video on Snapchat in which he joked about the coronavirus outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man.

The England and Tottenham midfielder was quick to delete his video on Saturday, after many social media users criticised the post.

On Sunday he expressed his contrition via a video on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Alli admitted he had let himself and his club side down, in a remorseful statement.

“Hi guys, it’s Dele; I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” the 23-year-old said.

“It wasn’t funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.

“I don’t want you to have that impression of me because it wasn’t funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. I’m sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China.”