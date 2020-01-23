Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike sealed Burnley’s first Old Trafford triumph since 1962 as Manchester United fans expressed their anger at the state of the club under the Glazer family.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have tended to respond well to setbacks, but his inconsistent side faltered under the floodlights as their challenging season continued.

Just 25 days after United won 2-0 at Turf Moor, Burnley won by the same scoreline as Chris Wood and hometown hero Rodriguez netted either side of half-time to send United into a tailspin.

The majority of Old Trafford was on its feet when chants of “stand up if you hate Glazers” echoed around the ground following the Clarets’ second of the evening.

The owners and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward were subjected to many other chants on a miserable night for United.

As for Burnley, the win will live long in the memory.

They had failed to win at Old Trafford since September 1962.

Son Heung-min was the hero for Tottenham as they kept their top-four hopes alive with an uninspiring 2-1 win over Norwich City.

The South Korean ended a seven-game scoring drought as he nodded home 11 minutes from time just when Spurs were on the rack.

They had taken a first-half lead through Dele Alli, but Teemu Pukki’s penalty drew Norwich level and it was the visitors who were in the ascendancy.

Spurs rallied to get the win, their first in the Premier League since Boxing Day which cuts the gap on Chelsea to six points, but not many people, not least Jose Mourinho, will think they are capable of finishing in the top four on this showing.

For Norwich, defeat will be hard to take as they missed the chance to cut the gap to safety, which still stands at six points.

Leicester returned to winning ways with a 4-1 thrashing of relegation-threatened West Ham to maintain their push for Champions League football next season, but it came at a cost.

4️⃣ for Leicester City Football Club

Following shock back-to-back defeats to Southampton and Burnley, the Foxes were again at their superb best as goals from Harvey Barnes, Ricardo and a brace from Ayoze Perez ensured they maintained their stranglehold on third place.

But after what has been a relatively injury-free season for City, boss Brendan Rodgers saw midfielder Nampalys Mendy and star striker Jamie Vardy limp off in the first half.

