The unhappy reign of Marco Kurz at Melbourne Victory has come to an end just 13 A-League games into his tenure.

Kurz took over at the traditional powerhouse in June after Kevin Muscat’s departure at the end of last season but the German has paid the price for an inconsistent start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Victory sit sixth on the ladder with just four wins and their haul of 15 points at this stage of the season is their equal lowest (level with 2007-08 and 2011-12).

Kurz’s last game in charge appears to have been the 3-2 defeat to lowly Central Coast Mariners on Sunday.

The 50-year-old was dismissed for arguing with the fourth official on the touchline after Victory conceded two stoppage-time penalties in the loss in Gosford.

It’s understood the decision was made to dismiss Kurz at a board meeting with the club expected to put assistant Carlos Salvachua in temporary charge for this weekend’s match against Kurz’s former club Adelaide.

Kurz, who led the Reds to the 2018 FFA Cup trophy, is the second coach to be sacked this season after Ernie Merrick’s dismissal by Newcastle earlier this month.

-AAP