Liverpool will take a 13-point lead into the new year after they edged out Wolves 1-0 in a hard-fought encounter in the English Premier League.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of Sunday’s game in the first half while VAR played its part as Juergen Klopp’s side extended their unbeaten run to 36 matches and pulled further clear of Leicester, having played one game fewer.

Champions Manchester City are one point further back in third after a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, with Chelsea six points behind them in fourth after a 2-1 win at Arsenal.

“We want to keep continuing what we are doing and we will see where we are at the end of the road where were can be,” Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said.

“We feel we can improve but cannot complain about where are. 2019 was promising and hopefully we can keep it going and enjoy the ride.”

Wolves pushed Liverpool hard throughout at Anfield but Mane’s 42nd-minute goal won it for the European champions as they made it 55 points out of 57 at the halfway stage in the season.

Mane’s goal was initially ruled out for a handball by Adam Lallana but VAR overturned the decision as the ball had come off his chest before Mane swept the ball home.

Wolves thought they had equalised through Pedro Neto but the goal was eventually ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside in the build-up.

The visitors had chances to level late on as Liverpool tired but the home side hung on for their 10th win out of 10 at Anfield this season.

Wolves captain Connor Coady said his side felt “massively” hard done-by and said VAR is not working.

“I can’t get my head around it,” he said.

“It is ridiculous.

“For me it is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision but we’re the players on the pitch and it doesn’t feel right to me.

“VAR is affecting the game, you can hear the fans singing about it.”

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne scored the goals as Manchester City saw off Sheffield United 2-0, ending Chris Wilder’s side’s unbeaten away record this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal in front early on but substitute Jorginho equalised on 83 minutes after a mistake by Bernd Leno and Tammy Abraham won it four minutes later.

“We were so awful for 30 minutes, slow lethargic, nervous,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said.

“The opposite of against Tottenham. We gave Arsenal everything they wanted. We made the change early, felt it had to be done. Second half we dominated.

“The sub gave us another man in midfield and gave us more urgency.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said mistakes had cost his side.

“It was very cruel the way we lost it,” he said.

“In the first half saw a lot of positives and saw what we are trying to implement. But the way we conceded was disappointing.”

