Manchester City fans probed over eruption of racist abuse

Manchester City is working with police to identify supporters responsible for a gale of racial abuse during the club’s derby clash with Manchester United.

The alleged incident that prompted the probe occurred in the second half of City’s 2-1 defeat as a supporter appeared to make a monkey gesture towards at least one United player.

The PA news agency understands more than one United player felt they had abuse of a racist nature aimed at them. United reported the matter to City and the referee.

“Manchester City FC are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a supporter making racial gestures during the second half of the match against Manchester United this evening,” a City statement after the game read.

“Officials from the club are working with Greater Manchester Police in order to help them identify any individuals concerned and assist with their enquiries.

“The club operates a zero tolerance policy regarding discrimination of any kind, and anyone found guilty of racial abuse will be banned from the club for life.”

The abuse reached a crescendo when United’s Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos was placing the ball at the corner, almost within spitting distance of the rabid City fans.

Manchester United’s midfielder Fred being racially abused today during the derby.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer branded the alleged abuse “unacceptable”, also blasting fans who pelted players with coins

“I’ve seen it on the video … there’s this not-so-intelligent fella chanting racist abuse towards my two players and I hope City and the authorities will deal with it, because he shouldn’t be watching football again. Not live, anyway,” he told Sky Sports.

“We have to stamp it out.”

English football’s equality and inclusion organisation, Kick It Out, said it had been “inundated with reports of alleged racist abuse from a number of individuals” during the game.

