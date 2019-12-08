Football: Postecoglou a hero after Yokohama F.Marinos triumph

Ange Postecoglou’s status as the greatest football coach ever produced by Australia has been confirmed after leading Yokohama F.Marinos to the J-League title.

The ex-Socceroos coach added the Japanese championship to his 2015 Asian Cup triumph, two A-League championships and two NSL titles with a 3-0 win over nearest rivals FC Tokyo.

The victory secured Yokohama’s first J-League crown since 2005 and came despite Yokohama being reduced to 10 men for most of the second-half of Saturday’s fixture.

A delighted Postecoglou hailed his players for their calmness as they wrapped up the league, winning the title by a six-point margin.

“We played our best football at the most important time and that’s why we ended up champions,” the 54-year-old said.

Again our players showed tremendous belief and confidence and played fantastic football.”</p> <p>



As well as his titles, Postecoglou was also at the helm of Brisbane Roar during their 36-match undefeated run in 2011 – a feat which eclipsed the national club record held for 74 years by rugby league’s Eastern Suburbs.

He also successfully led the Socceroos to qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia before surprisingly resigning from the position two weeks later in November 2017.

Within a month of that decision Postecoglou had joined Yokohama.

After guiding them to a 12th-place finish in his first season in charge, Postecoglou has transformed the club into a title-winning side with an attractive, attacking flair.

The success with Yokohama has reportedly put Postecoglou on the radar of European clubs, as well as the Japan national team.

For now though, Postecoglou was adamant he still had work to do at Yokohama.

“I’m definitely going to be around next year for sure,” he said.

-AAP