Liverpool have come from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 and extend their lead in the English Premier League.

Harry Kane put Spurs in front after just 47 seconds at Anfield on Sunday but Jordan Henderson equalised early in the second half and Mohamed Salah won it with a 75th-minute penalty.

The win lifts unbeaten Liverpool six points clear of champions Manchester City, while Spurs fall one place to 11th.

“It was a super game, I loved it,” Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports afterwards.

“That was us at our best, we started well but conceded a goal immediately which was a bit unlucky but that’s how Tottenham are – their counter attacks are incredible, to be honest. They got the goal, but you couldn’t see the influence of it in my team which was the best thing from them.”

Manchester United ran out 3-1 winners over Norwich to record their first away league win of the season.

Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored as United won 3-1 at Norwich to climb eight places to seventh.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul saved penalties from Rashford and Martial but it wasn’t enough as his side remain second-bottom in the table.

Arsenal had to settle for a point against Cyrstal Palace, though, as the clash between fifth and sixth finished 2-2.

Captain Granit Xhaka appeared to swear at Arsenal supporters after he was substituted as the home side allowed a two-goal lead to slip.

The incident and result will see pressure grow on both Xhaka and coach Unai Emery, who has backed the 27-year-old amid fierce fan criticism.

“He’s wrong but we are going to speak inside about that situation. I want to be calm but, really, he was wrong in this action,” Emery told the BBC.

Early goals from defensive pairing Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz proved insufficient to earn three points as Palace fought back to draw 2-2.

The video assistant referee overturned a decision to book Wilfried Zaha for diving and instead gave the visitors a penalty, which was despatched by Luka Milivojevic, before Jordan Ayew’s fourth goal in eight games secured a share of the spoils.

Earlier on Sunday, Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

Jamaal Lascelles headed Newcastle into a first-half lead only for Jonny Otto to answer after keeper Martin Dubravka pushed the ball into his path in the 73rd minute.

