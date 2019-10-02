Bayern crunch Spurs in Champions League

Serge Gnabry has scored four goals as Bayern Munich hammered hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League, Real Madrid snatched a home draw while Manchester City and Juventus won.

Bayern produced the performance of the night as they came back from a goal down to smash Spurs 7-2 on a bleak night for last season’s runners-up in north London.

Son Heung-min gave Spurs a 12th-minute lead but Joshua Kimmich’s strike from distance levelled matters after a quarter of an hour before Robert Lewandowski put Bayern ahead on the stroke of halftime.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry’s quickfire brace after the resumption put the Bundesliga champions out of sight before Harry Kane netted from the spot on 61 minutes after Kingsley Coman’s foul on Danny Rose in the box.

However, Tottenham crumpled as they shipped three goals in the final seven minutes, Gnabry scoring twice more either side of Lewandowski’s classy finish.

“They were really quality clinical finishes – in the corners, first time finishes.” Hugo Lloris concedes SEVEN goals but @schwarzer_mark says it’s hard to blame the gloveman.#OptusSport #UCL pic.twitter.com/pHCv42EH1N — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 1, 2019

Gnabry’s four-goal haul lifted Bayern to six points in Group B, where Socceroos defender Milos Degenek’s Red Star Belgrade jumped to second after coming from behind to defeat 10-man Olympiacos 3-1.

Ruben Semedo put Olympiacos ahead but bookings either side of the interval for Yassine Benzia reduced the visitors to 10 men, and substitute Milos Vulic scored to equalise not long afterwards.

Late headed goals from Nemanja Milunovic and Richmond Boakye gave Red Star all three points.

Casemiro’s header five minutes from time spared Real Madrid from an ignominious defeat as they came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with 10-man Club Brugge at the Bernabeu.

Humbled 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in their Group A opener, the 13-time European champions trailed after a peculiar brace from 21-year-old forward Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nigerian made a hash of the opener after nine minutes, failing to control the ball before it bounced off his leg and trickled into the net, with the goal awarded after initially being chalked off for offside.

Dennis then broke free in the 39th minute after dispossessing Luka Modric and regained his composure after threatening to stumble to lift over Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was substituted at half-time.

However, Sergio Ramos halved the deficit on 55 minutes when he headed home from Karim Benzema’s centre, the technology coming to Real’s aid this time after the assistant referee’s flag had gone up again.

Ruud Vormer was sent off for a second bookable offence and from the subsequent free-kick, Casemiro directed Toni Kroos’ teasing ball past former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, depriving Brugge of a famous win.

PSG are top after making it two wins from two later on Tuesday evening by edging out Galatasaray 1-0.

Mauro Icardi bagged his first goal for the Parisians since joining on loan from Inter Milan, with the Argentinian left with the simplest of tap-ins seven minutes after the resumption when he was teed up by Pablo Sarabia.

Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden both came off the bench to score in the second half as English champions City maintained their 100 per cent winning start to Group C with a 2-0 victory over Dinamo Zagreb.

Elsewhere in the group, Manor Solomon scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to steer Shakhtar Donetsk to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Atalanta.

Goals from Gonzalo Higuain, Federico Bernardeschi and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0, while Group D rivals Atletico Madrid defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 thanks to Joao Felix and Thomas Partey.

-AAP