Sport Cycling Lorena Wiebes wins first stage of women’s Tour de France
Updated:
Live

Lorena Wiebes wins first stage of women’s Tour de France

Lorena Wiebes punches the air after winning the first stage of the women's Tour de France. Photo: AP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Dutch sprint star Lorena Wiebes has won the opening stage of the women’s Tour de France and claimed the first yellow jersey of the resurrected race on the Champs-Elysees.

The DSM rider, the pre-stage favourite, timed her sprint to perfection to beat her great compatriot Marianne Vos and Belgian Lotte Kopecky in Sunday’s landmark race.

For the first time in 33 years and after a long campaign, Tour de France organisers ASO have granted the top female professionals an official multi-stage race.

“It’s incredible. The girls worked tirelessly for me. It was a very long sprint, but I was expecting it as I was getting ready for Marianne Vos to go early,” Wiebe said.

“I’m so happy. We’ve had a great season so far. I managed to accelerate one last time when Marianne was next to me.”

Sunday’s 81.7-kilometre opener around the streets of the French capital was marked by the crash of Belgium’s Alana Castrique, who was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher after falling hard on her back.

Overall, Wiebes leads Vos by four seconds by virtue of time bonuses, with Kopecky third, six seconds off the pace.

The leading Australian on the opening stage was Canyon/SRAM Racing’s Tiffany Cromwell, who finished 11th, one place ahead of her compatriot, Nicole Frain, of Parkhotel Valkenburg.

Sunday’s ride was the first of eight stages covering a total of 1033 kilometres over mountains, flat terrain and gravel, ending on the brutal climb to La Super Planche des Belles Filles on July 31.

-Reuters

Topics:

LaTourFemmes Lorena Wiebes Marianne Vos
Follow Us

Live News

Milly Alcock game of thrones prequel
House of the Dragon: No one’s talking about Australian actor in the prequel, Milly Alcock, yet
pre-term birth COVID
COVID-19: Risk of pre-term birth, but only in the final trimester, new study finds
Mr Morrison's election day act has come in for scrutiny after a departmental report.
Never be allowed again: PM comes down on Morrison’s final ‘abuse’ of power
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
‘Fascinating story’: Bombshell book about Harry and Meghan set to deepen rift with royal family
super
Property, investment and income: Setting up your super ahead of retirement
Coffee
Why your daily cup of coffee just got more expensive