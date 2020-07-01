Cycling: GreenEdge power broker leaves after Spanish takeover bid

GreenEdge brainchild Shayne Bannan has left Australia’s only World Tour cycling team following a messy, failed Spanish takeover bid.

Now racing under the Mitchelton-Scott banner, inaugural general manager Bannan was the high-profile departure of structural changes announced on Wednesday night.

He has been replaced by former Bahrain-McLaren director of operations Brent Copeland while long-time commercial advisor Darach McQuaid was announced in the new position of chairman to work alongside owner Gerry Ryan.

The team appeared destined for a new look and potentially a new Spanish base when the little-known non-profit Manuela Fundacion was announced as a new sponsor last month.

Ryan backtracked on the deal though after rumblings that it would lead to the licence heading overseas, guaranteeing full wages for riders once racing resumes in August and a financial commitment until 2021.

He described former Cycling Australia head coach Bannan, who pitched the initial GreenEdge concept to Ryan, as “immeasurable”.

“(He) will have a lasting impact on our legacy, and I am incredibly grateful for his involvement and influence over so many years,” Ryan said.

“We are looking forward to having the experience of Brent, who we believe will fit immediately into our proud culture, coming into the team as the new general manager, as well as Darach into the role as chairman and are even more excited to see the action back out on the road in just a few short weeks.”

Copeland joins after six years with Bahrain-McLaren as general manager and director of operations.

“Mitchelton-Scott has always been a team which I have recognised as being leaders in the world of cycling, not only for the great organisation and competitiveness they always show but also the image as a team which they have created over the many years,” Copeland said.

“I am extremely excited to get started and I will honour this role in every respect.”

The team is led by British twins Adam and Simon Yates, Dutch world champion Annemiek van Vleuten and Australian talents Cameron Meyer and Luke Durbridge.

-AAP