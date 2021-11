Live

Adelaide Strikers spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington produced the best bowling display in WBBL history to help lift her side to a crushing eight-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat in ‘The Eliminator’.

Wellington snared an incredible 5-8 from her four overs as Heat slumped to 7-52 in the 12th over at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday night.

Only a late cameo from Nicola Hancock (40 off 26 balls) and a brave effort from the injured Nadine de Klerk (18no off 25 balls) saved Heat from complete embarrassment as the two-time champions limped to 8-114.

De Klerk was in pain every time she went for a run after being struck on the inside of her left knee while scrambling through for a single early in her innings.

Five. For Eight. Amanda-Jade Wellington with the best spell in WBBL history!#WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/Z2thk19VKz — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 24, 2021

In reply, the Strikers cruised to the victory target with 21 balls to spare.

Katie Mack (50no off 42 balls) and Tahlia McGrath (38no off 27 balls) combined for an unbeaten 71-run stand to make easy work of the run chase.

The Strikers will now take on Melbourne Renegades in Adelaide on Thursday in ‘The Challenger’ for the right to face off against Perth Scorchers in Saturday’s final in Perth.

Wellington, playing her 100th WBBL match and pushing for an international recall, was unplayable at times during her mesmerising spell.

The 24-year-old’s first victim was star opener Grace Harris, who charged down the wicket and was subsequently stumped after being outdone by the spin.

Mikayla Hinkley fell two balls later when she edged a sharp-turning delivery to slip, and Jess Jonassen was bowled by Wellington in the ninth over.

Wellington was on a hat-trick in the 11th over after snaring Laura Kimmince and Georgia Voll in consecutive deliveries.

De Klerk was able to keep out the hat-trick delivery, but it was far from convincing after the ball fizzed sharply to hit the shoulder of her bat.

Just as all hope looked lost for Heat, Hancock whacked six fours and a six to at least give her team a defendable target.

Wellington’s bowling figures beat the previous WBBL best of 5-15 by Molly Strano while playing for the Renegades at the MCG in 2016.

Best WBBL bowling

5-8 off four overs: Amanda-Jade Wellington (Strikers) at Adelaide Oval, 2021

5-15 off four overs: Molly Strano (Renegades) at MCG in 2016

5-17 off four overs: Amy Satterthwaite (Hurricanes) at Bellerive Oval 2017

5-19 off 3.5 overs Hayley Matthews (Hurricanes) at Bellerive Oval in 2017

5-41 off four overs: Sophie Devine (Strikers) at Adelaide Oval in 2018.