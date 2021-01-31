A five-day lockdown in Perth is the latest logistical hurdle for Big Bash League organisers, who are likely to consider rejigging their finals schedule.

Perth Scorchers, having lost Saturday night’s qualifying final at Manuka Oval, were set to fly back home and host Thursday night’s semi-final at Optus Stadium.

However, Western Australia’s capital is now in lockdown until Friday after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The Scorchers’ squad is still in Canberra.

BBL boss Alistair Dobson is mulling different options for Thursday night’s high-stakes final, with the growing expectation being that the game will be shifted.

The latest development came a day after Perth captain Ashton Turner expressed hope that quarantine exemptions could be forthcoming for his team.

If the Scorchers are able to book a rematch against Sydney Sixers, the three-time champions will be required to visit Sydney for Saturday’s SCG final.

WA had eased restrictions on travellers from Victoria and Queensland but anybody coming from NSW is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Such arrangements would be a bitter blow for WA and Perth coach Adam Voges, whose charges are scheduled to start their one-day campaign on February 16.

Turner, who is among the group of Scorchers heading to New Zealand after the BBL for Australia’s Twenty20 tour, noted his squad is always hopeful about exemptions.

“That’s a lot of the reason we’re in such strict bubbles at the moment, to give ourselves the best opportunity to get exemptions,” Turner said before Perth’s lockdown announcement.

“Quarantine sucks. There’s no two ways about it, nobody wants to do it.

“We’ve done a couple of stints so far. Some guys have done more than others.”

The Scorchers skipper added that his team only have themselves to blame.

“We had opportunities to win games of cricket and we haven’t been good enough to do that. So we have to bear that (quarantine),” he said.

“We had a golden opportunity to put ourselves in a really good position to win this tournament and it just feels like we’ve let it slip.”

