Khawaja leads the way as Green scores his first Test century

Seemingly unbeatable as the heat took its toll on India’s frustrated bowlers, Usman Khawaja’s epic knock pushed Australia to 7-409 at tea on day two against India in Ahmedabad.

And compounding India’s challenge was all-rounder Cameron Green, who broke through broke through for his maiden Test century.

Australia have reached the best total of the series, from either side, thanks to Khawaja and Green’s 208-run fifth-wicket stand to put them in control of the fourth Test.

Khawaja remains unbeaten on 180 on from 421 balls – the most an Australian has ever faced in India in an innings – as the tireless opener closes in on his first Test double-century.

Green’s masterclass

If he gets there, it would be Australia’s second milestone on Friday after Green (114) reached three figures for the first time at Test level.

Nathan Lyon (six not out) has joined Khawaja at the crease after Alex Carey (0) and Mitchell Starc (six) fell in quick succession during the middle of the session.

Green played a brilliant, chanceless knock full of stunning drives to break through for a century that had been more than two years in the making.

The 23-year-old has made at least one significant contribution with the bat in every series he has played since debuting at Adelaide Oval against India in December 2020.

Best since Border and Hughes

Khawaja and Green’s partnership was the second-best by an Australian pair in a Test in India, only falling short of Allan Border and Kim Hughes’ 222-run stand in 1979.

They flattened the hosts’ tired bowling attack before lunch, making it the second time in as many days an Australia pair had batted through an entire session in extremely hot conditions.

Australia’s best total on tour before this innings was their 263 in Delhi as both teams have struggled to bat on three raging turners.

But this pitch is offering next to nothing for the bowlers in a dramatic turnaround, frustrating India’s trio of spinners.

Ravichandran Ashwin has bounced back from his second innings meltdown in Indore to take 4-83 in 41 overs, highlighted by the key scalp of Green.

-with AAP