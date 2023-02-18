Live

David Warner’s Test career is in major doubt with the prolific Australia opener forced to withdraw from the second match against India due to concussion.

Warner made a scratchy 15 in Australia’s first innings of 263 at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium and was struck on the helmet by Indian paceman Mohammed Siraj.

He did not field when India batted for nine overs on Friday evening and later failed a concussion test.

Warner was also hit on the elbow from a Siraj delivery earlier in his 15-over stay at the crease, requiring immediate attention from medical staff.

He has been replaced in Australia’s XI by Matt Renshaw, who was dropped for the recalled Travis Head after twin failures with the bat in the opening Test in Nagpur.

It is the second time Australia have been forced to use a concussion sub mid-match after Steve Smith was replaced by Marnus Labuschagne during the 2019 Ashes after being hit on the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

Warner’s position in the Test team was already under a cloud after being down on form for the majority of the last three years.

The aggressive left-hander entered the Boxing Day Test in December – his 100th match – under extreme pressure to retain his spot.

But Warner scored a classic 200 to end a Test century drought dating back to January 2020 and booked his spot for a third red-ball tour of India.

Warner’s Test record in India is dismal, averaging 21.78.

Khawaja’s faith unshaken

There have been warning signs the end is near for Warner, with the NSW star explaining he felt “exhausted, tired” ahead of this blockbuster tour.

Warner has previously said he wanted to continue playing Tests until at least the end of this year’s Ashes in England – a country where he has also had trouble making runs.

Opener partner Usman Khawaja backed Warner to find form before the end of the series.

“Three innings is not enough for me. I think there’s still a long way to go in this Test series,” Khawaja said after play on Friday.

“Dave has been such a terrific player for such a long time.

“Every time his back is against the wall he produces something, so we’ll see.”

Warner is averaging 45.47 from 103 Tests, hitting 25 centuries – the eighth-best record for an Australian.

-AAP